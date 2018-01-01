Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Traditional educational toys and games for children will always be popular and in demand. You can design and develop the toys and games yourself or act as an agent for manufacturers. Both methods can be a very profitable way to earn an income. There are various approaches to marketing educational toys and games including the internet, mail order, home parties, flea markets, and sales to specialty retailers on a wholesale basis.

The Market

Your ultimate customers are parents, grandparents and anyone who is buying a toy for a child.