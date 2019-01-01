Children's Coach Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

A parent's worst nightmare is their child will become a victim of crime or even worse--abducted. This fact creates a very strong argument for parents to utilize a childrens' coach service within their community. Basically a childrens' coach is a taxi service that exclusively specializes in moving children safely from point A to point B. These specialized services include picking kids up at home and taking them to school in the morning and delivering them home safely after school. Your services can also provide trips to the mall, a sporting event, to meet friends, and just about any other time parents are too busy to personally pick up and drop off their children for any occasion. Beyond reliable transportation and a communication system, the main requirement for getting this business going will be a taxi or limousine license and permit. These permits can be difficult to acquire, however. Be sure to plead your case to community officials, as this service is focused on the well-being of kids, and benefits the community as a whole.

The Market

Busy parents

