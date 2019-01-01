Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

It may not seem like it, but doll making and repairs is a giant segment of the craft and toy industry. To reinforce this, simply visit an antique shop that specializes in antique dolls or a retailer of new custom "one of a kind" dolls, and you'll soon see that the prices are out of this world. A doll-making business can be started from home on a part-time basis. You can sell the dolls you make through retail accounts, kiosks, mail order, craft shows and the internet. This is an enterprise that requires very little in the way of startup investment, and the ongoing monthly overhead is also very small. Once you've sharpened your skills in doll making, you can proceed to antique doll repairs. Some of the antique dolls can sell for as much as $500 for the "real" thing and $300 for replicas. To get started, find out if doll-making classes are available in your local community. If they're not readily available and you master these skills, you could also begin holding your own how-to classes to earn additional income. Don't forget that in the doll world, all of these creations need accessories, houses, cars, clothes and other doll friends, so your only limit is your imagination.

The Market

Doll and antique collectors

Categories