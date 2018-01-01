Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Equipment needed to make cotton candy can be purchased secondhand for as little as $2,000, and starting a part-time business that makes and sells cotton candy is a great little business for enterprising entrepreneurs to tackle. In addition to the cotton candy making equipment, a small trailer converted into a booth for sales will also be required to get the business up and rolling. Once the trailer has been outfitted with the equipment, supplies and advertising signs, there are numerous locations to set up at in every community. Excellent locations include flea markets, sporting events, public markets, fairs, beach locations, parks, community events and parades. A cotton candy sales cart, trailer or kiosk can be operated on weekends only and still generate sales of $1,000 per day.