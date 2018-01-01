Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Start a courier service specializing in envelopes, small packages or large shipments, or combine all package types and sizes to maximize profit potential. The least expensive way to get started in the courier industry is to subcontract your services to an established courier company, meaning that you supply the transportation and yourself to pickup and deliver parcels. But this option also leaves you with the lowest profit potential and ability to grow the business. A better option is to start your own courier service outright, and hire other owner/operators on a revenue-sharing basis to make deliveries, while you concentrate on marketing, managing and building the business. In addition to suitable transportation, depending on the types of parcels you will be delivering, you will also need to invest in a courier's license, a two-way radio system and moving dollies. Every municipality has its own regulations for issuing courier's licenses to both drivers and courier companies, so you'll need to take a trip to city hall or a transportation office to make inquiries about obtaining a license. Courier rates vary by size, weight and parcel destination. Competition in the courier industry is stiff, but providing great customer service and reliability will go a long way toward ensuring long-term success.