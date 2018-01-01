Deck Building

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

One of the fastest growing segments of the home improvement industry is designing, building, and installing custom sundecks. Many of the sundecks that are now being installed retail for as much as $15,000 and include features such as built-in planters, areas for sunk-in hot tubs, glass or cast iron handrails, and custom manufactured wood furniture to match the sundeck's design. The most profitable way to operate the business is to sell the sundecks directly to the end consumers. However, this method of operating is also the most expensive to launch and establish. Additional ways to get rolling in your own sundeck installation business also include subcontracting for established building and renovation companies, establishing alliances with designers and architects, and marketing the sundeck sales and installation service directly to consumers via a showroom or trade show displays. Requirements: In most areas of the country, the installation of a sundeck requires a building permit, which must be issued prior to installation. There are building codes in place for the construction specifications of sundecks that have to be closely adhered to. Starting this sort of venture requires a great deal of construction experience and knowledge. In terms of equipment, power tools such as table saws, handsaws, and posthole diggers will be required. To keep initial investment costs down, all the required tools and equipment for building sundecks can be rented on an as needed basis. Be sure to find out if a builder's license is required in your local area for this type of construction business.