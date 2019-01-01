Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Using specialized equipment, you can remove small dings and dents in vehicles caused by hail, minor collisions, and door bumps, all without the need for new paint, and on a mobile basis right at your customer's location'home, office, or business. Potential clients include private automobile owners, automobile fleet owners, new and used car dealers, and insurance companies. Operating on a mobile basis enables you to get started with limited funds, keep your overhead low, and more importantly it gives you the ability to go to where the business is available, with no geographical limitations. Many distributors and manufacturers of dent removal tools and equipment also provide training, which is reasonably priced and requires only a few weeks to complete. Hence, even if you have no previous auto body repair experience, you can still start and operate this business. Extra money may be earned by offering clients paint touchup services, automobile detailing services, and window tinting.

