Cleaning furnace and air-conditioning ducts has become a routine home maintenance practice for many homeowners. Duct cleaning is relatively inexpensive, and the health benefits are numerous, as anyone suffering from allergies or other breathing-related health problems will tell you. Perhaps these facts are what makes starting a duct cleaning service such a good choice for a new business venture. A duct cleaning service can be set in motion on a modest investment and does not require a great deal of special skills or knowledge to operate, which makes this a very attractive business opportunity for just about anyone. Establishing alliances with related firms, such as heating contractors, real estate agents, and property management companies can go a long way in establishing a client base for a duct cleaning service.

