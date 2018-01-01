Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Do you live in a highly industrialized city or region of the country that has many factories? If so, you could be sitting on a tour business goldmine and not even realize it. Factory tours have become extremely popular in the past decade, as more and more people are seeking different and interesting ways to spend their hard-earned vacation dollars. The first step in establishing a factory tour business is to find companies that'll permit tours of their factories. This isn't hard to accomplish as the companies can be compensated by way of shared tour revenues. Often factories will sell their manufactured goods to the tourists at wholesale or factory-direct prices.

