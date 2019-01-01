Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Make no mistake, starting an instruction business that focuses on teaching first-aid training has the potential to generate profits in excess of $100,000 per year. Best of all, the business can be managed from a homebased office and started for less than a few thousand dollars. Clients can include construction companies, warehousing and distribution companies, and clubs and organizations. Furthermore, the first-aid courses are best taught on the customer's site in a group-training format, as this can keep the cost per student to a minimum while keeping business volume and profits to a maximum. Additionally, be sure to offer all clients yearly refresher courses for their employees. The first-aid refresher courses can be slightly discounted as a method of ensuring a 100 percent yearly retention rate. Marketing first aid training services is as simple as designing a high-quality presentation brochure and setting appointments with potential customers to explain all the benefits to their firms by having employees receive occupational first-aid training.

