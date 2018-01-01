Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

The demand from employers for specialized employee training is enormous, and starting a home based employee-training service is a terrific new business venture to set in motion. The key to success in this business is specialization, and your service should focus on one particular training style or method that you have mastered or can quickly master. Popular employee training course topics include customer service, working without direction, money handling, making the workplace a safe and secure environment, and coping with stress. The training courses can be conducted on the client's site. Marketing the service can be accomplished by attending business networking meetings to promote your service or designing a marketing brochure explaining the service and course curriculum and distributing the brochures to potential clients.