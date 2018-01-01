Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Big bands and ballroom dancing are back in style, and starting a business that teaches students how to ballroom dance may be just the type of business opportunity that will enable you to make money utilizing your ballroom dancing skills. The business can be established as an independent venture or in association with a community recreation center or club. Students wishing to learn how to ballroom dance would pay a course fee and attend the classes on nights and weekends. Typically, these types of instructional courses cost in the range of $75 to $100 and are held once per week for four or five weeks in duration. This is a terrific business to launch, and could easily generate a part-time income in excess of $1,000 per month.