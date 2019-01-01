Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Building floating docks and swim platforms is a manufacturing business that can be started by just about anyone with construction knowledge and a well-equipped woodworking shop. Most of the components that are required to build a floating dock, such as the floats and anchors, can be purchased on a wholesale basis from the manufacturers of these products. To locate manufacturers of dock floats, etc., simply refer to one of the many directories available for a detailed listing of parts suppliers. The market for floating docks includes marinas, waterfront campgrounds, homeowners, and government agencies, such as the Parks Department. While this business enterprise may take some time to establish and build a solid customer base, the potential financial rewards can be well worth the wait.

