Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Manufacturing and selling custom-built cedar blanket boxes is not only a straightforward business venture to initiate, it also has the potential to generate a comfortable income for the owner-operator of the business. There are many design plans available for constructing beautiful cedar blanket boxes, making them a very easy piece of furniture to build. Of course, the more experienced woodworker's original designs can also be manufactured and sold. Once completed, the cedar blanket boxes can be sold to specialty retailers on a wholesale basis or directly to consumers via craft shows, trade shows and sales kiosks. Consider incorporating recycled wood into the construction of the blanket boxes, as this can be used as a powerful marketing tool.