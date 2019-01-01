Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

I know I am not alone when I say that there are far too many products sold today that have to be assembled by the purchaser, and assembling these products is never as easy as advertised. We've all been in this annoying situation: We fight and struggle to get three or four boxes home, only to fight and struggle for another few hours to assemble a few bookcases. Herein lies the opportunity'start a product assembly service. It can be started for peanuts, less than $500, and marketed through retailers who do not currently offer product assembly services to their customers; additional revenues can be earned if you also provide delivery services at the same time.

The Market

Retailers of products that must be assembled after purchase will be your big market, but at the same time do not overlook the possibility of building alliances with home and office movers because moving often requires furniture and equipment to be disassembled for the move and reassembled after the move.

Needed Equipment

You will need to buy basic tools such as a cordless drill, hand tools, and a socket set, along with moving equipment like blankets, a dolly, and suitable transportation if you will also be offering delivery services.

Categories