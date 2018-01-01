Short-Run CD-Rom Production

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Are you searching for a unique business opportunity in the fast-paced technology industry? If so, consider starting a business that produces CDs for clients that are only seeking 100 copies or less, as the market demand for the service is gigantic and growing by the second. Anyone who has ever tried to locate a company that is willing to produce a short run for CDs can certainly tell you it is very difficult, due to the fact that most companies specialize in large runs that produce thousands of CD copies a day. This fact creates a terrific opportunity for the creative and technologically experienced entrepreneur to capitalize by providing clients with a short-run CD production service. The startup costs for the business are high, but with that said, most of the required computer equipment can be leased or rented. Once the business is established, the profit potential is outstanding.