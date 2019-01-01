Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Consumer demand for futons has been on a steady increase for the past decade and shows no signs of slowing down. Futons are a functional, yet inexpensive piece of furniture that can serve a multitude of uses. A futon manufacturing business can be setup and managed from home. However, renting a small industrial location can serve not only for a manufacturing location, but also a 'factory outlet' for retail sales of the futons. Books that feature futon design plans and construction tips are readily available. These books can be used as a valuable guide for assisting in the design and construction process of the futons. Futon cushions and mattresses are also available from a number of wholesale suppliers, which can be found listed in various manufacturing print and online trade directories. Overall, this is a good choice for a manufacturing business start-up, especially if the factory outlet route is chosen.

