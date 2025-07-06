Create Visuals, Content, and Presentations That Land with This $25 Bundle

Learn how to command attention and build brand trust in any room.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Building a business in 2025 means wearing a lot of hats—strategist, marketer, designer, communicator, and leader. If you're looking to sharpen your edge across these roles without spending months (or thousands), the 2025 Complete Entrepreneur's AI Branding & Business Skills Bundle is designed for you.

This five-course bundle delivers real, actionable training on the tools and techniques today's entrepreneurs need to stand out in a crowded market. Whether you're building your first brand or refining your pitch deck for investors, this package teaches practical skills that actually matter.

At the heart of the bundle is a course on using ChatGPT for business branding and marketing—yes, a real AI application, not just hype. You'll learn how to quickly generate branding assets like logos, typography, and social media templates that align with your business identity.

Then there's the Branding Fundamentals course—perfect for founders who want a solid foundation in how to create trust and recognition across every touchpoint of their business. It's your chance to stop "guessing" your way through brand strategy.

Next up: speaking and presenting like a leader. Public Speaking Mastery and Presentation Skills for Freelancers & Entrepreneurs offer pro techniques for overcoming nerves, structuring your message, and connecting with audiences—skills you'll use in pitches, meetings, videos, and team calls.

Finally, the Entrepreneurship & Freelancing Business Blueprint offers workflow tips and productivity habits you can implement immediately, whether you're bootstrapping your first business or scaling your side hustle.

For just $24.99 (reg. $100), this Entrepreneur's AI Branding & Business Skills Bundle gives you the tools to show up like a pro across every aspect of your business.

