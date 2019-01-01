Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a horse riding stable, training, and boarding facility requires an enormous capital investment, and this type of business start-up is strictly for the experienced horse fanatic, not to mention that you must be a seasoned business veteran. However, if your dream is to operate your own horse stable then maybe you could start small with a few horses that can be boarded at a local farm. The same farm may allow you to conduct riding classes on their property for a split of the business profit. The initial start-up costs will still be high, but only a fraction of what it would cost to establish a complete horseback riding facility.

