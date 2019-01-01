Skateboard Park

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Skateboarding and in-line skating are two of the most popular sports and recreational pastimes in North America, enjoyed by millions of participants every day. There has never been a better time than now to capitalize on the demand for anything skateboard or in-line skating related. Perhaps one of the best ways to capitalize on this demand is to start a skateboard and in-line skating park. The park can be indoor or outdoor, depending on geographical location. Furthermore, the park can feature areas with obstacles for beginners to advanced skill levels. Additional income can be earned by providing equipment rentals as well as instruction courses for skateboarding and in-line skating. Without question this is an expensive and difficult business to establish in terms of planning, research, and financing. However, the potential profits that can be earned justify the effort.

