Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Guest or dude ranches have become an extremely popular vacation destination for thousands of North Americans every year. While starting a guest ranch is a labor and capital intensive business undertaking, there are also numerous benefits, such as a rewarding lifestyle, great income potential, and strong consumer demand. The most popular guest ranches include services and activities such as horseback riding, outdoor barbecues, and sporting activities, such as swimming, mountain bike trail riding, and tennis. Advertising, promoting, and marketing this sort of travel business is best accomplished by utilizing all of the traditional advertising and marketing mediums. Once the business has been established, many guests will become repeat clients as well as generate word-of-mouth referrals for the ranch. The profit potential will greatly vary as to the operating format of the ranch, and the services provided. However, current guest ranch accommodation rates start at $700 per week per person, and can go as high as $2,000 per week per person depending on the vacation package.

