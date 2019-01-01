My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cigar Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? Yes

Across the United States millions of dollars' worth of cigars are sold monthly, some for $250 or more each--making this a very lucrative market. Once you've secured a wholesale source for purchasing cigars, here are a few ways to retail them for a profit: * Establish a small kiosk in a mall or market location for selling cigars. * Employ direct sales teams remunerated by way of commission based on their sales. * Initiate a direct-mail and email campaign aimed at corporations to purchase the cigars to give to valued clients and business associates as gifts. * Purchase vending machines and stock these machines with cigars for sale. The machine will have to be a 'minihumidor' and can be located in high-traffic gathering places such as restaurants and pubs.

The Market

Cigar coinsurers and novice smokers alike

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur