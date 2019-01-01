Cigar Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Across the United States millions of dollars' worth of cigars are sold monthly, some for $250 or more each--making this a very lucrative market. Once you've secured a wholesale source for purchasing cigars, here are a few ways to retail them for a profit: * Establish a small kiosk in a mall or market location for selling cigars. * Employ direct sales teams remunerated by way of commission based on their sales. * Initiate a direct-mail and email campaign aimed at corporations to purchase the cigars to give to valued clients and business associates as gifts. * Purchase vending machines and stock these machines with cigars for sale. The machine will have to be a 'minihumidor' and can be located in high-traffic gathering places such as restaurants and pubs.

