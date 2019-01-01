Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Bungee jumping is becoming very popular with those who seek adventure. The biggest downside to starting this business is the very high investment to get the business going, and the very high cost of liability insurance to keep it operating. You'll easily require an initial investment of $50,000 to start this business. However, at $75 to $150 per jump, you can very quickly recoup your investment plus sizeable profits. And a marketing tip for the adventurous business owener: For some very strange reason, nude bungee jumping is the latest craze. You could charge a $25 premium per jump for anyone who wished to take the leap of faith, the natural way.

The Market

Anyone seeking a thrill.

Categories