Rowboat Rentals

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Here is a great little business that can be started for peanuts and operated on weekends and holidays on a part-time basis. Secondhand good quality rowboats can be purchased for as little as $500 each, yet the same rowboats can be rented for as much as $10 per hour to fishermen and sightseers. With that kind of return on investment, it will not take long to get back your initial start-up costs and reap a healthy profit. Obviously the business has one main requirement in order to be operated: water. If the business is established within close proximity to a river or lake, the boats can be rented from a marina location, beach, or even right from a riverbank. A rowboat rental business also requires that you carry liability insurance and the boats are outfitted with safety equipment such as life vests, paddles, and a whistle.

