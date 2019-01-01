Paintball Games

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

If you have ever participated in a paint ball war game, you know how popular and fun these events can be that place you in direct competition with family, friends, and co-workers. The business structure is quite simple. People pay you a fee for transporting them to a site, so they can form teams and use paint ball guns to shoot paint balls at each other in a strategic game of war or cat and mouse. Market the business by going directly to large groups of people who will use a day of paint ball war games as an opportunity to take part in an event that can include a large portion of their entire group. Ideal candidates are corporations, schools, clubs, and sports associations. To really kick things into high gear attempt to enlist local high-profile politicians and business people to take part in a charity game. Place the citizens of the community in direct competition with these high-profile community leaders. Not only will this give you a real shot in the arm in terms of exposure for your new business, it can also raise a great deal of money for a local charity. requirements: The main requirement for this business venture is land to operate and host the paint ball game events. Additionally, an enclosed trailer can also be located on the event site to serve as a portable office and for equipment storage. Secondary requirements include liability insurance, first-aid equipment, and emergency action plans. The transportation of the participants can be contracted to a local transportation company to reduce start-up costs. start-up costs: Including the cost of equipment, advertising, land lease, and a portable trailer, the complete business can be started for less than $15,000. To reduce investment requirements, it may be possible to negotiate a profit-split arrangement with the owner of the land where the games will be played. profit potential: Participants pay a flat fee for the game, usually including transportation to the site, a basic lunch, and the game itself. The fee can vary between $30 and $50 per person. Participants also pay for the paint balls used in the game. This business, even operating on weekends only, can easily generate profits in the range of $20,000 to $30,000 per year. This venture also lends itself to selling T-shirts, hats, and jackets to the participants at the end of the game. Generally these keepsakes would have captions such as 'I survived the Third World War' with your company logo and a business name printed on the item of clothing.

