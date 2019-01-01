Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

What would you do if you were trapped on a mountainside, in subzero weather, with a blizzard approaching? This may not seem like a very likely scenario for many of us, but if you are one of the many millions of outdoor enthusiasts across the country engaged in any number of outdoor adventure activities like skiing, snowmobiling, paragliding, hiking, ice-climbing, or whitewater kayaking, this scenario, or one with similar dire consequences, could happen. Operating a survival and outdoor training service is perfectly suited to people with a taste for adventure, but with a steadfast safety-first attitude. People with search-and-rescue, military, or fire training are good candidates for the job, but so are people who are willing to get the training needed so they can train others to play safe while enjoying their adventurous pursuits. You can contact the resources below to learn about becoming a certified instructor. You might also consider specializing in one or more types of survival training, such as avalanche rescue, mountain rescue, swift-water rescue, cold-weather or desert survival, wilderness first aid, or map, compass, and GPS training.

The Market

Outdoor, extreme sports and adventure enthusiasts.

Categories