Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Here is a very inexpensive business enterprise that anyone with a phone book and telephone can start. Working as an independent listing agent for real estate professionals means that you cold call or telemarket for various real estate agents. Starting at 'A' in the telephone book and calling people in anticipation that they are now or will be soon considering listing their homes for sale is all that is required in terms of job description for this business. Once you have established that a person may be interested in listing their home for sale, you simply turn this information over to a real estate agent to complete the negotiations. For every confirmed listing the real estate agent receives as a result of you initiating the procedure, the agent would pay you $250. For every property sold that was listed via your service, the real estate agent would pay you an additional $500. It would only take 30 listings and sales in order to generate an income of more than $20,000 per year.

Categories