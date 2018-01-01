Sports Complex Advertising

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs:

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

A very successful advertising business can be built by securing contracts with privately and publicly owned sports complexes to manage and operate their advertising programs. Most sports complexes like arenas, recreation centers and baseball fields feature some form of interior or exterior advertising space that is rented by local companies to promote their products or services. Generally the owners or operators of the sports complex do not market the advertising spaces for rent. This task is left to an outside contractor who has successfully bid in a tender process for the right to market and manage the advertising program. Be forewarned this is a very competitive segment of the advertising industry that will require careful research and planning prior to establishing a business that specializes in this type of advertising sales. However, with that said, the profit potential is outstanding for the determined entrepreneurs who are awarded these types of contracts.

The Market

Both the sports complex owner/operators and the local businesses you will be selling ad space to

Needed Equipment

Professionalism is essential in the advertising world, so you will need top-notch marketing materials, a computer and professional telephone equipment and voice mail.