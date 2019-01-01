Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Why pay retail prices to advertise your business? That is the question that you will be asking potential clients if your intentions are to become an independent advertising broker. Purchasing various advertising mediums in advance and in bulk can cut the cost by as much as 50 percent or more. To reinforce this statement, contact your local radio station and ask for the rate for ten 30-second advertising spots versus three hundred 30-second advertising spots. The cost difference will amaze you. Once you have successfully negotiated and secured various advertising mediums in bulk, you can set about reselling the radio advertising spots, display newspaper ads, and more to local businesses in your community at a cost saving to them of 25 percent off the regular advertising rates. Providing clients with a 25 percent discount will still leave you with a 25 percent markup or more on the advertising spots and spaces you have sold.

