Startup Costs:

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Starting a business that creates and markets campus coupon books directly to university and college students is a fantastic business venture to put into action. Securing local merchants to be featured in the coupon books should not prove difficult since there's no cost to participate, only a requirement to provide honest and generous discounts on products and services their company sells. Furthermore, you can enlist students to sell the discount coupon books right on campus on a revenue split basis. The key to success is to ensure the coupon books contain genuine discounts on products and services that students would regularly use and purchase, and that you can sell them for an attractive fee that'll make you a profit.

The Market

Your customers will be students and staff of local colleges.

Needed Equipment

If you're designing the books yourself, you'll need a computer, printer and desktop publishing software.

Categories