Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Did you know that companies that compete within the same industry regularly retain the services of an advertising clipping service to keep them up-to-date on how, why, and where the competition is advertising? Here is your opportunity to capitalize financially by starting an advertising clipping service. The key to success in this business is not to overcharge clients, but to work in volume. Charging clients a mere $30 to $40 per month to belong to the service will guarantee that you retain existing clients and attract new clients to the service very easily. Collect advertisements from newspapers, directories, magazines, and now the Internet and fax them to clients on a weekly basis. Securing and maintaining 100 regular clients can generate an income of as much as $35,000 per year.

