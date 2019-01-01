My Queue

Aerial Advertising

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs:
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

If you're looking for a unique and inexpensive advertising business to start, look no further than starting an aerial advertising service. The best way to initiate this business is to form a joint partnership with a pilot who has access to an airplane. The pilot can concentrate on the aerial aspect of the business while you concentrate on marketing the business and selling the advertising. Demand for this service isn't likely to be large enough to operate it on a full-time basis. However, operating the business for just a few hours a week can still generate revenues in excess of $50,000 per year, prior to taxes and operating overhead.

Needed Equipment

You'll need access to an airplane and a good contact at a printing firm that creates the ad banners

