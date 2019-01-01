On-Hold Promotional Messages

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Right now hundreds of thousands of retailers, service providers, professionals, and business owners of all sorts are missing out on a fantastic opportunity to market their goods or services to a captive audience for next to no cost. How are they missing out? By not having prerecorded promotional messages advertising their products or services playing while telephone customers wait on hold. To create an on-hold advertising message for your clients, simply write the ad based on their input and needs, and hire a professional voice person to record it in a studio. Clients pay for this service on a one-time fee basis or on a monthly contract basis that includes a fixed number of changes to their on-hold promotional message. Opting for the second method means you will build a steady revenue stream. The best way to market the service is to produce sample recordings and hit the streets, setting appointments to meet with business owners to pitch the benefits of your service.

Categories