Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Starting a dog kennel has numerous and varied requirements that must be carefully planned for and researched prior to starting the business. The investment needed to establish a dog kennel from the ground up can easily exceed $150,000, making this business venture one that should only be tackled by a seasoned business pro with experience in the industry. Additional revenues for a dog kennel can be earned by also providing customers with services, such as training instruction for their dogs, and selling related products, such as dog foods and leashes. Profit potential range is $25,000 to $150,000 per year.