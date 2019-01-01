Online Dog Training

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

It is time to roll up your sleeves and get to work building a Web site that specializes in providing dog owners with helpful dog training tips and techniques. There are many options in terms of the type of information and services this type of Web site could provide to visitors, including: • An online directory of dog trainers from coast to coast. • Digital video broadcasts of live dog training demonstrations and online instruction. • New articles and information about dog training posted daily by the top dog trainers in the country. There are also many ways for this type of Web site to generate income including selling advertising space on the site, selling dog training programs, books, and videos, or charging dog trainers a fee to be listed in the online directory.

