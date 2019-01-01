Pet Toys and Accessories

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Designing, manufacturing, and wholesaling pet toys could put you on the path to financial freedom, and best of all this is a business opportunity that can be started part-time from home on a minimal initial investment. There are literally thousands of different pet toys on the market and this is definitely a situation where it is not important that you build it first, only better. The toys can be sold on a wholesale basis to pet retailers, or even directly to consumers via the Internet and mail order. I purchased two glow-in-the-dark balls for my dog from a man who was selling them right out of a knapsack in the park. The key to success in this type of business is to have a high-quality toy and the ability to get the pet toy in front of as many potential customers as possible. Remember, pets are like children to most people and generally people will spare no expense when it comes to the happiness of their pets. That is why starting any new business that involves pets, or that is related to pets in any way, has already got a head start on the road to financial success.

Categories