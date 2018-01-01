Petting Zoo

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

There is something special about a petting zoo that lures both children and their parents. Starting and running a petting zoo is certainly not for everyone, as a petting zoo requires a great deal of knowledge and special handling skills in terms of the animals. Additionally, this type of business can be somewhat costly to start and operate. However, a properly established and managed petting zoo business, whether operated from a fixed or portable location, can be both a personally and financially rewarding business to own and operate. Traditionally, popular animals featured in a petting zoo have always been sheep, deer, ponies and rabbits.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.