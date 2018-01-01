Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

There is something special about a petting zoo that lures both children and their parents. Starting and running a petting zoo is certainly not for everyone, as a petting zoo requires a great deal of knowledge and special handling skills in terms of the animals. Additionally, this type of business can be somewhat costly to start and operate. However, a properly established and managed petting zoo business, whether operated from a fixed or portable location, can be both a personally and financially rewarding business to own and operate. Traditionally, popular animals featured in a petting zoo have always been sheep, deer, ponies and rabbits.