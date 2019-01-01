Dog Run Sales And Installation

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Initiating and operating a business that focuses on manufacturing and retailing predesigned and constructed dog runs can be a very lucrative enterprise to start. The business can be started by anyone regardless of experience. Dog runs are not only easily designed, but equally easy to build. Once the dog runs have been constructed, they can be disassembled and packaged for convenient shipping and fast installation on a customer's site. A key requirement in the design process of this type of product is to separate your product from the competitions'. In the case of dog runs, this could simply mean installing a sunshade or building in a food and water dish. Dog runs can be sold through local or national retail accounts, such as pet stores and animal shelters. Furthermore, this type of specialty product is also suited to internet marketing, mail-order sales, and related exhibition trade shows. The profit potential will greatly vary on a number of factors including product pricing, number of units sold, and market demand. However, dog runs are a necessary piece of equipment for many dog owners, breeders and kennels, and the market has already been proven and established.

The Market

Dog owners and pet stores

Categories