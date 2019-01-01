Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Dog obedience training is a multimillion-dollar industry, and continues to grow by double digits as more and more dog owners realize the benefits of professional obedience training. Training classes can be held at your home in a one-on-one or group format, or if your home is not suitable you can travel to your customers' homes and train one-on-one. Likewise, you can also strike deals with schools and community centers to hold dog obedience classes on weekends and nights. Many trainers are currently not certified by a recognized association, although that trend is changing. If you are serious about making dog obedience training your career, I strongly suggest that you receive professional training to become an instructor and obtain the required certifications. Not only can certification be used as a powerful marketing tool when persuading people that you are the right trainer for their dog, but having the proper credentials will also mean that you can charge a premium for your services. Current rates for in-home training are in the range of $30 to $50 per hour and many trainers create dog-training packages for their customers, which include a set amount of training classes and course materials in print and video formats.

