Odor Control Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

Believe it or not, odor control and elimination is big business. Insurance companies and homeowners spend millions of dollars annually in North America to rid their homes and buildings of less-than-favorable odors. Fires, floods, leaky roofs and pets are a few of the culprits in terms of the origins of these bothersome odors, and eliminating these odors can earn you big profits. The best method for marketing an odor control and elimination service is to establish working relationships with insurance companies and fire and flood restoration companies, as these sources can potentially supply you with more work than you can handle.

