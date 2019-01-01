My Queue

Off Road Tours

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

Off-road, or four-wheel-drive, tours have become an extremely popular day excursion for many vacationers, as it is a reasonably priced vacation activity that can be enjoyed by every member of the family. Generally, off-road tours are offered in half-day or all-day packages to clients and are currently priced from $50 to $100 per person. Advertising and promoting off-road or backwoods tours is very easy and is best accomplished by designing and distributing promotional material about the activity to all local restaurants, hotels, and travel agents. This kind of tour business can be very profitable, even if the business associates or partners receive a 10 or 20 percent commission for referring clients to the business.

