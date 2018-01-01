Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The time has never been better than now to start a business as an office protocol consultant. As disputes between employees or between employees and management based on allegations of sexual harassment, racism and abusive behavior within the office environment cannot only morally bankrupt a business, but also financially bankrupt a business as a result of litigation. The business concept is very straightforward. Acting as an office protocol consultant, you can advise clients on issues pertaining to these subjects, as well as create a training program for employees and management on how to avoid and react to any potentially unfavorable situation that may arise within the office working environment. The demand for this type of consulting service is gigantic, as thousands of corporations rush to retain the services of a protocol consultant as a proactive measure to ensure they are not caught in politically and socially inappropriate situations reflecting negatively on corporate image.