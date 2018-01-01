Online Home Schooling

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Take home schooling into the high-tech world by developing a home schooling website. The website can feature information and services that can be used by parents wishing to school their children at home. This can include home schooling programs in print format, an online chat forum for parents to discuss home-schooling issues and articles submitted by parents on home schooling topics. In general, the site could become an online support and information service for parents schooling their children at home. Income can be earned by selling textbooks and home schooling programs and guides that outline suggested curricula and social activities.