Pedal Boat Rentals

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

A fleet of ten pedal boats can generate as much as $30,000 in rental revenue in a single three-month season. Considering the business can be operated by one person and is relatively inexpensive to launch, that is an excellent return on investment. To establish a pedal boat rental business you will need a waterfront location to operate from. The location can be independent or in partnership with an existing business such as a marina. The business can be supported by walk-in traffic as well as two-for-one coupons that can be issued for use on slower mid-week periods. Extra income can be acquired by adding a small catering cart that sells soft drinks and popcorn. This business venture may not make you wealthy, but it can generate a good income and definitely will be a relaxing work environment.