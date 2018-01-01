Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Now a few of you reading this may be wondering how you can start a profitable business that creates and sells plaster casts. Probably many more of you are wondering why someone would purchase a plaster cast. Amazingly enough, there are businesses that not only survive producing plaster casts, but also earn very substantial profits for doing so. Annually, millions of plaster casts depicting people, animals and objects are sold as home decorations. The materials needed to make plaster casts are inexpensive and readily available at most craft supply stores. Many of these same stores also carry information, books and videos about how to make plaster casts and, in some cases, even conduct classes on the subject. The potential to earn an income or generate a profit from this unique business enterprise will obviously vary based on a number of factors. However, providing you can tap into the right marketing and distribution mix, there'll be no reason why you can't only create an income, but also a profit.