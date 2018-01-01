Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

On the surface, starting a business that specializes in training students river rescue techniques may not seem to be a very viable business opportunity. However, if careful thought is given, you soon realize how important and profitable this business can be. Did you know that more than 4,000 people in the Untied States drown each year, and the leading category of drowning deaths is fishermen who are swept away in moving water'often witnessed by others? Many of these deaths could have been prevented had the witnesses of these drownings been taught river rescue techniques. The business requires the instructor of the program to acquire a river rescue instruction certificate, which can be gained by successfully completing a practical and written examination. Equipment such as throw bags, ropes, and safety harnesses will also be needed to conduct the instructional courses. Most of the equipment is available for purchase at recreational outdoor retailers. Potential clients for a river rescue instruction service include police and fire departments, sports clubs and organizations, fishermen, search and rescue teams, canoe and kayak associations, and all other outdoor enthusiasts.