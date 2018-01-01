Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Building and installing backyard storage sheds is a little known business that generates gigantic profits for the owners of these businesses. Sheds are an affordable method for a homeowner to add additional storage space, workshop space, an art studio, or guest accommodations to a home without having to get plans and permits from local government. Working from a small industrial space you can build shed kits for homeowners to buy and install, or you can build the sheds in a controlled environment and transport them to the site to install for the purchasers. The business only requires basic construction knowledge and equipment to implement, and the profits that can be generated are outstanding. An elaborate sample shed can be built and displayed in a high-traffic area in your community with proper signs identifying your business. This type of advertising and promotion would be an excellent way to gain attention and attract new customers.