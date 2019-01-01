Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

A stucco repair service is perfectly suited for the person with a minimal amount of construction knowledge and investment capital, but who is seeking to be independent by operating a home repair business. The tools and equipment necessary for this venture are readily available at home improvement centers, as is the material required for completing stucco repairs. Owners of this type of home repair service should have no problems in generating an income in the range of $30 to $40 per hour. Plus, you are used in the stucco repairs. The business can be marketed to homeowners by all traditional advertising mediums, as well as to home renovations companies on a subcontract basis.

