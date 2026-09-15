After Selling Pizza Hut, Yum! Brands Is Eyeing a New Purchase: ‘We Are Prepared to Make Bold Moves’

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When one door closes, another door opens. That’s the vibe from Yum! Brands’ CFO this week, speaking just months after the company sold off Pizza Hut. Speaking at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, Ranjith Roy said parting ways with Pizza Hut says something bigger about how Yum! thinks. “The fact that we divested Pizza Hut should signal to everyone that we are prepared to make bold moves around our portfolio where it makes sense,” he said. “So, if the question is, would we add another brand? Sure. If it makes sense, we will do it,” according to Restaurant Business.

For now, the focus stays on Taco Bell, KFC and Habit Burger & Grill. Roy said Taco Bell is on track to hit its $3 million average unit volume goal, up from about $2.4 million at the end of 2025, with real momentum internationally. KFC US is showing its first positive same-store sales momentum in two decades, while KFC International continues opening restaurants at a record pace.

Any new addition would have to wait its turn. “When you think about adding another brand, a huge part of our focus is first, have we really raised the bar in our existing brands?” Roy said. “We have a bunch of work to do over the next several months and over the next year. We’re going to do that.”