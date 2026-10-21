Franchisees Reveal the Keys to Making a Limited-Time Offer Hit Big and Create ‘Genuine Excitement’

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A limited-time offer can create buzz and urgency. But getting one right takes more than adding something new to the menu, according to multi-unit franchisees interviewed by Franchising.com.

Moe Moustafa of LES Wings Partners, which runs three Atomic Wings stores, says sales aren’t the only measure. “You want to see genuine excitement and engagement from customers,” he says. He promoted a dirty soda launch every day for a month with help from micro-influencers until guests started bringing friends.

Amy Boesen, who owns six Rock N Roll Sushi locations, says staff buy-in comes first. “You can’t expect your team to sell something they haven’t experienced themselves,” she says. Her company holds a “We Buy, You Try” day so employees can sample new items.

Sam Batt, who operates 15 TCBY shops, says an LTO must be easy to execute and stay true to the brand. His stores have rolled out a Dubai Chocolate flavor. They look closley at the number. Not just to see if it sold well, “but to determine if it has potential beyond being an LTO.”

